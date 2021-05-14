Security National Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 152,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,651,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,068,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,521,055. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $236.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

