Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.