Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.77. 45,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.06. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

