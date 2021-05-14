Security National Trust Co. Purchases 3,395 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,517,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. 518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

