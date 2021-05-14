Security National Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. 29,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

