Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.72. 34,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,554. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

