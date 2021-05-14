Security National Trust Co. Sells 970 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $194.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,168. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

