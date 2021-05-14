SEEN (SEEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $6.67 or 0.00013308 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $4.70 million and $17,675.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

