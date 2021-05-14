SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1,529.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 99,301 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $7,732,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,043 shares of company stock worth $4,363,853 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

