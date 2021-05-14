Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SELB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.