Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SELB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

