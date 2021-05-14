Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $66.82 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $66.82 million and $11.67 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

