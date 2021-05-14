Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking stock traded up $64.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,271.98. 6,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,244. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,182.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

