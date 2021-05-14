Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

