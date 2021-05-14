Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,817 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.15. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,136. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

