Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. 5,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

