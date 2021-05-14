Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,891,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

