Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,410 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,551. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.