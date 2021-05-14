Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,467 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,551,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

