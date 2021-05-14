Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 74,748 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,103,000.

FALN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

