Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 703,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,366,180. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

