Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,626 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.