Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.