Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.22. 4,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,930. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.71.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.