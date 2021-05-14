Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.41. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

