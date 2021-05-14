Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,036. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.