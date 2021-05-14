Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,668,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 314,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 111,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.