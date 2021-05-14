Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,434 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

D traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

