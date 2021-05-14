Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,137 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.18. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

