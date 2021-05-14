Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.57. 513,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $886.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.60 and its 200-day moving average is $279.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

