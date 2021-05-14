Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 46,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

