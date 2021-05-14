Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 256,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.