Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.73 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

