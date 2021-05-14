Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,500. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

