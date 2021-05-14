SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.25 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.