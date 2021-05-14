Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.12 million and $34.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065286 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00043323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014388 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

