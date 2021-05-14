Sentinel Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 47.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000199 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

