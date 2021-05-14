Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SVC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.