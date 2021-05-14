ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.16. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NOW opened at $454.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.38. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $351.51 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

