ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.53. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow stock opened at $454.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.77 and a 200-day moving average of $526.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $351.51 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 149,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,666,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

