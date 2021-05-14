ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $454.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.51 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.