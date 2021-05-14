SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SES has an average rating of “Hold”.

SGBAF remained flat at $$7.91 during midday trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

