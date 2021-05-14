Sessia (KICKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $87,703.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,943 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

