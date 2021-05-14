Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

SVRGF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

