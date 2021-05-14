Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $581.62

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.62 ($7.60) and traded as high as GBX 637.50 ($8.33). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 637 ($8.32), with a volume of 191,514 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.60 ($7.65).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 637.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 581.62.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.