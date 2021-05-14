SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $16.68

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.68 or 0.00033028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $435,268.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

