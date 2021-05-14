Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and traded as high as C$5.99. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 399,223 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of C$412.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

