Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.54. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 258,074 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

