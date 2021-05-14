SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0004 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SHIELD has a market cap of $216,720.13 and $78.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,683.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.26 or 0.08095805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.55 or 0.02605603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00648087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00207434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00824095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00667652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00598776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007149 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

