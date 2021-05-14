Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

MONY traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 271.20 ($3.54). 1,823,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,035. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

