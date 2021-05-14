Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.40 ($3.26).

LON NCC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 292.50 ($3.82). The company had a trading volume of 537,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of £821.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.83. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

